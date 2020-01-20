|
Gaffney, SC - Shirley Elaine Martin McSwain, 66, of 375 Norman Boulevard, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Ralph Mc- Swain and daughter of the late Lee Edward Martin and Shirley Jean Giles Jones. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker and a member of Little Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her family, loved children and babysat for many, and she loved to shop.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Christopher McSwain of Gaffney; three daughters, Crystal Nance of Gaffney, April McAbee and husband, Scott of Inman and Adrianna Martin of the home; twelve grandchildren, Bradley Ruppe, Amber Henderson, Brandon Ruppe, Cambrea Mc- Swain, Daniel Duffie, Makayla Nance, Aaron McKinney, Rusty McKinney, George McAbee, Brittany Simmons, Aleighsa Turner and Alayna Nance; six great-grandchildren, Cayden, Liam, Kolton, Callie, Jasper and Maggie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry Martin, Sr., Ricky Martin and Mike Martin.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home.
Memorial services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC.