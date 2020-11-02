Gaffney - Shirley Magalene Tessner Mullinax, 82, formerly of 856 Darwin Road, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at home at 105 Palmetto Street. Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of Bobby Gene Mullinax and the daughter of the late Cleo Tessner and Geneva Shipman Tessner. Graveside services were held at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery, 412 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Mullinax family.