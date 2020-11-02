1/
Shirley Mullinax
Gaffney - Shirley Magalene Tessner Mullinax, 82, formerly of 856 Darwin Road, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at home at 105 Palmetto Street. Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of Bobby Gene Mullinax and the daughter of the late Cleo Tessner and Geneva Shipman Tessner. Graveside services were held at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery, 412 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Mullinax family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
