Shirley Peeler

Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley Ann Owensby Peeler, 77, of 273 Burgess Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the companion of Walter

E. Gregory and daughter of the late Ernest Franklin and Rosa Lee Steadman Owensby. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Wal-Mart and a member of Cowpens Gospel Church. She loved fishing and her Coy Fish Pond.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald Dean Emory and Michael Joe Emory, both of Spartanburg; several grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisha Rochelle Emory Henderson and a sister, Faye Jean Owensby Fowler.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steve Sisk officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
