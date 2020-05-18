Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Shirley Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Wells Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley Mullinax Wells, 78, of 129 Camp Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Clant Mullinax and Elizabeth Wilson Mullinax. She retired from Hamrick Mills and was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. She loved everyone, never met a stranger, and loved cleaning and cooking.

Surviving are a son, James Ricky Crocker of Gaffney; a daughter, Connie Diane Nance of Gaffney; two brothers, Billy Mullinax (Janie) and Tommy Mullinax, both of Gaffney; a sister, Ruth Harris of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Tara Crocker, Duran Crocker, Dexter Nance, Felecia Erwin (Shannon) and Karrigan Crocker; five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -