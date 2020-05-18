|
Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley Mullinax Wells, 78, of 129 Camp Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Clant Mullinax and Elizabeth Wilson Mullinax. She retired from Hamrick Mills and was a member of Blue Branch Baptist Church. She loved everyone, never met a stranger, and loved cleaning and cooking.
Surviving are a son, James Ricky Crocker of Gaffney; a daughter, Connie Diane Nance of Gaffney; two brothers, Billy Mullinax (Janie) and Tommy Mullinax, both of Gaffney; a sister, Ruth Harris of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Tara Crocker, Duran Crocker, Dexter Nance, Felecia Erwin (Shannon) and Karrigan Crocker; five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020