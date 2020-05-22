|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley Searcy White, 84, formerly of Colonial Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Floyd Miller White, Sr. and the daughter of the late James C. Searcy and Lilly Searcy. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Hamrick's and Lynn's Drive-In. Mrs. White was a member of New Harvest Church of God.
Surviving is a son, Floyd M. White Jr. of Gaffney; a sister, Betty Simmons of Gaffney. Mrs. White was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie White Duvall; a son, Timothy Edward White; and three sisters, Helen Blanton, Corie Lynn and Gladys Wylie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 22, 2020