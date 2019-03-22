|
|
|
Gaffney - Ms. Shonda Nicole Pennington, 37, of 187 White's Road, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. Born in Gaffney, she was the fiance of Bobby Goode and the daughter of William Pennington and Sheryl Putnam Pennington. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Pennington family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More