Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533

Shonda Pennington

Shonda Pennington Obituary

Gaffney - Ms. Shonda Nicole Pennington, 37, of 187 White's Road, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the fiance of Bobby Goode and the daughter of William Pennington and Sheryl Putnam Pennington. Shonda was a wonderful mother and she loved and cared for everyone she met. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her fiance and parents, Shonda is survived by a son, Levi Michael Pennington; a brother, David Allen Pennington; a sister, Scarlett Blanton; a special niece, Brandy Mc- Craw; and close friends, Kevin Peeler and Brandon Hodge.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Pennington.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Seth Patterson officiating.

Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Pennington family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019
