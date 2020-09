Gaffney - Sidney Ray Byers Sr., born on December 24, 1941 to the late Tom and Rosa Byers. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 25 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Services will be private. The Gaffney Location of Gordon Mortuary is Serving the Family of Sidney Ray Byers Sr.