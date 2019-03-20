Gaffney - Sidney Ann Owens Davidson, 82, formerly of 422 Hardin Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at White Oak North Grove in Spartanburg.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Herbert Arthur Davidson and the daughter of the late Jess Owens and Lorene Reynolds Owens. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker, and worked at Corinth Educare for many years. She loved to read her Bible and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Ricky Davidson and wife, Tracy of Shelby, NC; a daughter, Cheryl Davidson Kumar and husband, Prakash of Lyman, SC; a sister, Linda Smiley of Chesnee, SC; four grandchildren, Conrad Walker, Josh Davidson and wife, Katie, Matthew Davidson and wife, Margo, and Alyssa Hamrick and husband, Miles; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Davidson family.