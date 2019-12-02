|
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Silvia Maria Socarras Clary, 62, of Spartanburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord, November 27, 2019. Born March 8, 1957, in Matanzas, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Luis Rosendo and Matilde Trinidad Caraballo Socarras.
Silvia graduated from high school in Spain; and also worked as a Professional Translator in Puerto Rico. She was a woman of Great Faith, and many days of her life, uplifting others in prayer. She volunteered her time in Prison Ministry and many other church/organizations guiding those who were lost to Christ.
She loved to bake and make chocolates, she was crafty, sophisticated, adventurous, and strong. She loved to sing, write, read, and painted the most beautiful paintings, just to name a few.
Silvia met the love of her life, Stanley Glenn Clary of Spartanburg, SC, while living in Puerto Rico. They married on June 28, 1978. Together, they raised four daughters, Laura Midgette (Daniel), Amanda Christopher (Brian), Pamela Clary Foster (Chris), and Jessica Clary; and nine grandchildren.
She is survived by a sister, Carmen Teresita Socarras; brothers, Luis Alberto Socarras (Donna), Luis Omar Socarras; sister-in-law, Patricia Dixon Cross (Bill), along with many beloved relatives and friends, as well as longtime friends, Kathy Greer (Steve) and Pearl Lyles (Ralph).
Silvia was a member of Evangel Cathedral, followed by Restoration. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Her selfless devotion and great legacy she so beautifully displayed, will be carried on and remembered always. We will miss you!
Visitation will be at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Jerry Clevenger. A Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, 136 South Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
