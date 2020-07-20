1/1
Sonny Douglas
Gaffney, SC -- Daniel Cecil "Sonny" Douglas, Jr., 78, of 2318 Union Highway, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Andalusia, AL, he was the husband of Kaye Carter Douglas and son of the late Daniel Cecil Douglas, Sr. He was a self-employed long distance truck driver for over 40 years, a U. S. Air Force veteran, a S. C. National Guard member, and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, David Douglas (Anne) of Sanford, FL and Jeff Newman (Meg) of Duncan; a daughter, Angie Etters (Dean) of Chester; five grandchildren, Krista Jordan (Tyler), Jeremy Etters (Ashley), Kaylee Etters, Ben Newman and Maryn Douglas; one great-grandchild on the way; a special nephew, Billy Douglas (Billie) of Alabama; a special niece, April Barnhill of Gaffney; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Faris, and a grandson, Alex Newman.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
