1/2
Spurgeon "Spud" Moore
Gaffney, S.C. - Spurgeon "Spud" Moore, 87, of 101 Park Court, formerly of 1476 Buck Shoals Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Enoree, he was the husband of the late Patricia Ruppe Moore and son of the late Hezekiah Harvey Moore and Mary Cothran Moore. He was a graduate of Mid-Atlantic Bible College, retired from Hamricks, a U. S. Air Force Korean War veteran, loved his family and golf, and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Jeff Moore (Mary Kay) of Hendersonville, NC, Johnny Moore (Susan) of Irmo and Steve Moore (Crystal) of Simpsonville; a daughter, Karen Clark (Rodney) of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Barry Moore, three sisters, Ruby Moore, Louise Moore and Pearlie Moore and four brothers, Tom Moore, George Moore, Basco Moore and Junior Moore.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Daryle Hawthorne officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 21, 2020.
