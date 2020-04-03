Home

Stephanie Hopper

Stephanie Hopper Obituary

Stephanie Leann Hopper, 28, wife of Matthew Kirven Hopper, of 8 Barnwell Street, Greenville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home.

A native of Seneca, SC, Stephanie was the daughter of Anthony Charles Lipscomb and Kelli Annette Tippett Lusk. She was a nurse at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Stephanie attended Trinity Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, Stephanie is survived by her sisters: Lauren Cain, Samantha Hernandez and Savannah Lipscomb.

A private service will be held.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Research Center, for gifts by mail, make your check payable to "Tisch Brain Tumor Center" and send to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710.

The family is at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
