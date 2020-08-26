1/1
Steve Peterson
Cross Hill, S.C. - Steven Wayne Peterson, 68, of 396 Point Lookout Road, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Emory Hospital.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Donna Bright Peterson and son of the late Paul Peterson and Mary West Peterson. He was the retired owner/operator of Precision Heating & Air, a U.S. Army veteran, and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons, Paul Peterson (Cortney) of Rock Hill, Rodney Peterson (Crystal) of McConnells, SC, Ken Peterson (Jessica) of Mobile, AL, Stevie Peterson and Chad Eagle, both of Cowpens; three daughters, Julie Phillips Moore, Angie Phillips and Ashley Eagle, all of Gaffney; two brothers, Ray Peterson and Mitchell Peterson, both of Gaffney; a sister, Paulette Bolin (Ray) of Kings Mountain, NC; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Peterson and two sisters, Wilma Painter and Diane Peterson.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brandon Eagle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Donna Peterson, 396 Point Lookout Road, Cross Hill, SC 29332.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2020.
