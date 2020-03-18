|
Gaffney, S.C. - Stephen Francis Pleva, 65, of 109 Laurel Street, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of Mary Frey Pleva and son of the late Walter F. Pleva. He retired from construction, was a U.S. Army veteran, and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Jacqueline Pleva of Massachusetts; two brothers, Thomas Pleva (Sylvia) of Texas and Rafael Vasallo of Jupiter, FL; four sisters, Lorre Pleva and Mary Ellen Pleva, both of Gaffney, Deborah McCue (William) of Miami, FL and Lynda Clarke of Florida; two grandchildren, Billy Pleva and Julia Pleva; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, William Pleva.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020