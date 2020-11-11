Boiling Springs, S.C. - Steven Earl Scruggs, 60, of 260 Clearview Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Donald Earl Scruggs and Rebecca Blackwell Scruggs. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and began his career as a millwright at Hoechst Celanese, a member of Evangel Cathedral and attended Free Chapel. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his one true love Angel; a special uncle, Connell Scruggs of Chesnee; a special aunt, Carrie Lucille Bridges (Donald) of Forest City, NC; a special cousin, Diane Gentry of Spartanburg; numerous other cousins.

Cryptside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Reverend Chris Shuford and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cryptside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.