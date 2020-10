Blacksburg - Steve Vernon Wells, 76, of 208 Westmoreland Road, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence. Born in York County, he was the husband of Dorothy Dover Wells and the son of the late Newton Earls Wells and Edna Biggers Wells. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wells family.