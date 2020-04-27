|
Gaffney, S.C. – Raymond Steve Whelchel, 73, of 140 Worthmore Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lucille Little Whelchel and son of the late Roy Whelchel and Faye McCullough Whelchel. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was formerly employed by Sanders Brothers and retired from Renfrow Brothers. He was a U. S. Army veteran, loved his family and NASCAR, and a very active member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Jason Steve Whelchel (Jennifer) of Gaffney; a daughter, Susan Whelchel Clary (Rocky) of Boiling Springs, NC; a brother, Wayne Whelchel of Coral Springs, FL; two sisters, Margaret Cooper and Sherry Wilkie (Buford), both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Caleb Clary, Christopher Clary, Lucas Whelchel and Ava Grace Whelchel; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Whelchel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Johnny Bridges officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Central Baptist Church, "Building Fund", P.O. Box 8005, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020