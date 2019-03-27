Sgt. Major Steven Andrew Leach, Sr., U.S. Army Retired, age 55, of 120 Millstone Road, Gaffney, passed away Sunday, March 24, in Cherokee Medical Center.

Husband of Sharon Jefferies Leach, he was born in Gaffney and was a son of Choice Leach and Minnie Dover Leach of Gaffney.

He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and received a Master's Degree in Science from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ. He served 27 years in the United States Army and attained the rank of Sgt. Major. After retiring from the military, he later taught Junior ROTC at Military & Global Leadership Academy in Charlotte, NC.

Steven was a member and trustee of Concord Baptist Church. He was a C.B. Radio enthusiast and used the handle, "Mr. John Deere."

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by: two sons, Sgt. Steven Leach, Jr., (Avadawn), of U.S. Army, Germany, and Timothy Leach (Johnea), of Boiling Springs, SC; a daughter, Kierra Leach (Jordan), of Gastonia, NC; a niece, Paulinia Jefferies, of Gaffney, raised in the home as a daughter; 4 brothers, Charles Leach of Gaffney, Vernon Leach of Boiling Springs, Bryce Ames, Sr. (Marvetta) and Japheth Ames, of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Mariah Leach, Jaylen Cabbagestalk, Jayden Senior, and Khalani Leach.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 3:00 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Bridges officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. He will be in state in the church Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com