Steven Wayne Littlejohn, 69, of Gaffney, South Carolina passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born on October 13, 1950, Steven was the fifth of nine children born to late Floyd and Elmetta Carpenter Littlejohn.
Steven was educated in the public schools of Cherokee County and was a 1968 graduate of Granard High School. While in high school, Steven served as a school bus driver and worked at the JM Smith Company. He joined the Limestone Baptist Church at an early age and was active in the choir, Boy Scouts, Sunday School and Baptist Training Union.
After graduating from high school, Steven entered Friendship Junior college where he earned an AA degree. He continued his post-secondary education at Winston Salem State University earning a BS degree in Sociology. Steven was employed by Piedmont community Actions for 25 years. His love for animals led him to purchase and manage a farm in the Goucher Community. Steven married Marilyn Foster and to that union three daughters were born. He was also the father to three older daughters. Steven and members the Granard High School Class 1968 led a successful petition to the Cherokee County School Board to reinstate the name Granard to the then West Junior High School.
Board to reinstate the name
Granard to the then West
Junior High School.
Steven Wayne Littlejohn with his wry sense of humor and love will be sorely missed by his family and friends. His brother, Maurice preceded him in death three weeks earlier. He is survived by six loving daughters, Andrea (Rick) Brevard, Hempstead, NY; Matilda (Harold) Hayes, Upper Marlboro, MD; Kamilah Glymph, Columbia, SC; Latoya Ashley Littlejohn, Charlotte, NC; Courtney Littlejohn, Pawtucket, RI, and Brooke (Jeffrey) Littlejohn Walker, Tucker, GA; his ten grandchildren: DaNijah, David, Mark, Kristini, JB, Mason, Tavares, Jordan, Kyah, and Nia; and one great grandchild, Jaylin; four adoring sisters, Linda (Ronald) Felton, Lanham Maryland, Anita Wood (Washington, DC), Kathy (Lorenzo) Charles (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) and Janice Littlejohn (Greenville, SC); three devoted brothers, Charles (Sharan) Hyattsville, Maryland) and Larry (Ethel) Littlejohn (Bennettsville, SC) and Terry Littlejohn (Gaffney, SC), a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be private.