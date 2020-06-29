Steven Reynolds
Blacksburg - Steven Craig Reynolds, 60, of 434 Batchelor Drive, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born in Shelby, he was the husband of Mary Bullocks Reynolds and the son of Jack Reynolds and the late Shirley Jones Walker. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Reynolds family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.
