Stewart Morris

Stewart Morris Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Stewart Lynn Morris, 76, of 591 Burnt Gin Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Calvin D. Morris and Hazel Eastlake Morris. He retired from Duke Power Company and was of the Baptist faith. He loved flying airplanes, working on motorcycles, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

Surviving are a son, Calvin R. Morris and wife, Loralee of Clyde, NC; two daughters, Gara M. Porter and husband, Wade, and Andrea M. Chandler and husband, Peter, both of Gaffney; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and two grandchildren, Jesse Rose Morris and Chasity Lorraine Chandler.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019
