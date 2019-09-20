|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Stewart Lee Robertson, 76, of 119 Fernwood Drive, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Indiana, he was the husband of Peggy Windham Robertson and son of the late Lawrence Lee Robertson and Cleo Jones Robertson. He received his B.A. degree from North Texas University and retired from Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, loved to travel and loved good food. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Daran Lee Robertson of Israel and Jack Lawrence Robertson of Birmingham, AL; two daughters, Amanda Robertson of the home and Julie Robertson Summerville and husband, Craig of Easton, PA; two grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy Robertson and Bailey Summerville; a niece, Karen Robertson of Dallas, TX; a nephew, Scott Robertson of Dallas, TX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Jones Robertson.
Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parish Episcopal School, 4101 Sigma Road, Dallas, TX 75244 or Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 20, 2019