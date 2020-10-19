1/
Sue C. Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Mattie Sue Clary Wright, 93, formerly of 119 Stacy Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Frederick Eugene Wright and daughter of the late Doctor Lee Clary and Jessie Turner Clary. She retired from the West End Baptist Church Weekday Ministry and was a member of West End Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School and was involved in the Children's Ministry.

Surviving is a son, Mark E. Wright (Cristina) of Cowpens; a daughter, Susan W. Sarratt (Darryl) of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Sue Alexandra Wright of Cowpens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Wallace Clary, Bobby Clary and John "Sonny" Clary.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Brookview Healthcare Center, 510 Thompson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved