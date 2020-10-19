Gaffney, S.C. - Mattie Sue Clary Wright, 93, formerly of 119 Stacy Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Frederick Eugene Wright and daughter of the late Doctor Lee Clary and Jessie Turner Clary. She retired from the West End Baptist Church Weekday Ministry and was a member of West End Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School and was involved in the Children's Ministry.

Surviving is a son, Mark E. Wright (Cristina) of Cowpens; a daughter, Susan W. Sarratt (Darryl) of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Sue Alexandra Wright of Cowpens. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Wallace Clary, Bobby Clary and John "Sonny" Clary.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Brookview Healthcare Center, 510 Thompson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.