Sue Fulmer

Sue Fulmer Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Dorothy Sue Hammett Fulmer, 83, formerly of 1918 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of William (Bill) M. Fulmer, Jr. and daughter of the late Raymond Calhoun Hammett and Viola Barnhill Hammett. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Robinson's Business College and retired from Broad River Electric Cooperative. She loved flowers, was a member of the Senior Centers of Cherokee County and a member of Draytonville Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a cousin, Phyllis McKown of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Senior Centers of Cherokee Co., 499 West Rutledge Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 17, 2019
