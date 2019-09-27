Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Gaffney, S.C. - Susan Gail Batchler Petty, 67, of 438 Lockhart Lane, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Frances Batchler Chambers. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was formerly employed and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She loved her family, gardening, cooking and traveling.

Surviving are a son, Phillip Petty of Maryland; two sisters, Cynthia Zbrzezny and husband, Gerald of Spartanburg and Brenda Kay Pennington and husband, Bo of Gaffney; three brothers, Ronnie Batchler and wife, Debbie, Roger Chambers and Terry Chambers and wife, Tammy, all of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Morris and a brother, William "Billy" Batchler.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joel Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019
