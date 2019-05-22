Cowpens, S.C. - Mildred Susanne Motes, 34, of 4836 Old Georgia Highway, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in Monroe, NC, she was the daughter of Helen Willis Harris of Cowpens and the late Tony Malcolm Motes. She was a former waitress, loved gardening, gel pen coloring, photography and crafts, and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her mother are three daughters, Raven Motes, Autumn Motes and Hannah Motes, all of the home.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Love Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. Interment will be in the Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, 107 Spring Hills Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.

The family will be at the residence, 4836 Old Georgia Highway, Cowpens.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.