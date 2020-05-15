|
Gaffney, S.C. - Margaret Suzanne Clary George, 51, of 138 Planters Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Warner Robins, GA, she was the wife of James David George, Sr. and daughter of Lynn Smith Clary of Gaffney and the late Charles Edward Clary. She was a graduate of USC-Upstate, employed by Gaffney Middle School, where she affectionately called all the children "her babies," and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of the "Seekers of His Heart" Ladies Ensemble, Sunday school teacher and choir member. She loved her family, especially her children, niece and nephews, loved reading and was a member of the GRITS Book Club. She also enjoyed cooking, traveling, especially to the beach, crafting and exercising. She modeled God's grace and love to everyone and was a true servant of Jesus Christ.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are three sons, Jamie George (Keighley) of Columbia, Phillip George (Corie) of Rock Hill and Ellis George of Gaffney; a sister, Mandy Clary Hoyle (Justin) of Gaffney; her mother-in-law, Vicki Roark of Gaffney; brothers-in-law, Jay George of Gaffney and Russ Roark (Dawn) of Clemson; sisters-in-law, Cathy Carr of Concord, NC and Lynn Spurlin (Bruce) of Gaffney; niece and nephews, Clary Hoyle, Liam Hoyle and Ben Hoyle; her aunts, Marki Clarke of Gaffney and Judy Lemmons (Bennie) of Greenville; an uncle, Bill Smith (Debbie) of Columbia. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chip" Edward Clary, III.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Clyde Thomas and Dr. Jason Waters officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, "Music Ministry", P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.