Sybel Lanier
Gaffney - Sybel Lee Lanier, 65, of 2211 Old Georgia Highway, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Forest Lanier and the daughter of the late John and Doris Pennington. Mrs. Lanier worked in textiles. She was the best mother and grandmother and she will be forever missed.

Mrs. Lanier is survived by one daughter, Crystal Osborne; one son, Jason Lanier; four grandchildren, Danielle Yarbrough, Emily Moss, Katelyn Mullinax and Jason Lanier; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Ball, Little Josh Ball, and Justin Ball.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Memorial services will immediately follow at Gordon Mortuary Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Sybel Lanier Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary, PO Box 428, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at their respective residences.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lanier family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
