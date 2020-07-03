Sybil Carroll

Gaffney, S.C. - Sybil Henderson Carroll, 74, of 102 George Way, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Robert Leroy Carroll, Sr. and daughter of the late George Buford Henderson, Sr. and Fannie Pace Henderson. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker and attended Temple Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, flowers and cooking.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Leroy Carroll, Jr. and wife, Angie and Dewayne Carroll and wife, Sharon, both of Gaffney; four daughters, Donna Lysaght and husband, Joe of Azle, Texas, Pamela Santiago and husband, Juan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michelle Henderson of Gaffney and Sandra Ryan and husband, Tony of Blacksburg; five brothers, Jimmy Henderson (Margaret), Kenneth Henderson (Lydia), Gerald Wayne Henderson, all of Gaffney, Robert Henderson (Cleta) of Aniston, AL and Roger Pruitt of Shelby, NC; two sisters, Vivian Horne of Richburg, SC and Barbara H. Franklin of Forest City, NC; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Leah Carroll and three brothers, Gerald Dean Henderson, Jack Henderson and George Buford "Big Boy" Henderson, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Andy Cooper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.