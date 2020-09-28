Gaffney, SC - Sylvia Jean White Ortega, 78, of 961 Shelby Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Clifton, she was the wife of Emilio Ortega and daughter of the late Robert Alonzo White and Myrtle Hopper White. She retired from textiles and as a cook and attended New Harvest Church of God. She loved her family, gardening, flowers and NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Bryan Blanton of Gaffney; two daughters, Teresa Smith (Mitchell) of Gaffney and Karon Medley Villarreal (Jose) of Camden; two sisters, Phyllis Emery and Janice Goforth, both of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Rinehart (Bill), Robert Smith (Mikayla Hummel), Douglas L. Medley, Jr., Bryan Blanton (Angelica Blankenship), Davey Alan Blanton, Matthew Ray (Brianna), Jason Waters (Candice), Ryan Burton (Ashley Coleman) and Michael Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Lynn Williams and a brother, Robert Alonzo White, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Little Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Church with Reverend James Humphries officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. The family will be at the home of Mitchell and Teresa Smith, 107 Gaston Shoals Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC