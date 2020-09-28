1/
Sylvia "Mama Jean" Ortega
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, SC - Sylvia Jean White Ortega, 78, of 961 Shelby Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Clifton, she was the wife of Emilio Ortega and daughter of the late Robert Alonzo White and Myrtle Hopper White. She retired from textiles and as a cook and attended New Harvest Church of God. She loved her family, gardening, flowers and NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Bryan Blanton of Gaffney; two daughters, Teresa Smith (Mitchell) of Gaffney and Karon Medley Villarreal (Jose) of Camden; two sisters, Phyllis Emery and Janice Goforth, both of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Rinehart (Bill), Robert Smith (Mikayla Hummel), Douglas L. Medley, Jr., Bryan Blanton (Angelica Blankenship), Davey Alan Blanton, Matthew Ray (Brianna), Jason Waters (Candice), Ryan Burton (Ashley Coleman) and Michael Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Lynn Williams and a brother, Robert Alonzo White, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Little Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Church with Reverend James Humphries officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. The family will be at the home of Mitchell and Teresa Smith, 107 Gaston Shoals Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Little Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Little Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved