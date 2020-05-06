|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Talmadge Odell "Mike" Foster, Jr., 51, of 108 Crestmont Drive, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Charlotte, NC, but resided most of his life in Bayville, New Jersey, he was the son of Alma Paulette Davis Foster Warrington of Dade City, FL and the late Talmadge Odell Foster. He was employed in construction, loved animals and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Ricky Lee Sprouse of Dade City, FL; a sister, Theresa Michele Foster-Bouldin of Zephyrhills, FL; two grandchildren, Brayden Sprouse and Bryson Sprouse; a nephew, Brian David Weston, II.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
