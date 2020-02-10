|
|
Gaffney, SC - - Tammie Gail White Peterson, 50, of 2751 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of David Lee Peterson and the daughter of Charles White of Gaffney and the late Sandra Ledbetter White. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a former nurse for Blacksburg Elementary School and a First Responder for Station 13 DMW. She loved the beach, enjoyed walking, camping and had great love for her family, especially her grandbaby. Mrs. Peterson was a member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and father, also surviving is a daughter, Taylor Peterson Norris and husband, Jordan of Gaffney; a son, Eric Peterson and fiance', Amber Mitchell of Gaffney; and a grandson, Abel Peterson. Mrs. Peterson was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy White.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Kirby Church with Reverend Derek (Duck) McAbee, Reverend Kenny Wood and Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: DMW Fire Department, 538 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020