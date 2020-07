Gaffney - Tanya Lejon Sisk, 57, of 409 Wilkinsville Hwy Lot 1, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. Born in Kings Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vergie McAllister Sisk. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Phillips family.