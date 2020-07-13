1/1
Tanya Sisk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney - Tanya Lejon Sisk, 57, of 409 Wilkinsville Hwy Lot 1, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home.

Born in Kings Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vergie McAllister Sisk, she worked as a cook at the Little Moo for many years, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Sisk are two sons, Bobby Goode and David Goode, both of Gaffney; a sister, Leigh Collins and husband, Dale, of Gaffney; a grandson, Levi Pennington; a special friend, Tammy Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur-baby, Candy Man.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Phillips family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved