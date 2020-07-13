Tanya Sisk

Gaffney - Tanya Lejon Sisk, 57, of 409 Wilkinsville Hwy Lot 1, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home.

Born in Kings Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vergie McAllister Sisk, she worked as a cook at the Little Moo for many years, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Sisk are two sons, Bobby Goode and David Goode, both of Gaffney; a sister, Leigh Collins and husband, Dale, of Gaffney; a grandson, Levi Pennington; a special friend, Tammy Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur-baby, Candy Man.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

