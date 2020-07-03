Tanya Thompson

Gaffney – Tanya Marie Knuckles Thompson, 45, of 109 Carver Street, transitioned peacefully on Friday, June 26 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney SC, she was the wife of James Bernard Thompson and the daughter of Bennie Thompson Knuckles and the late James William Phillips. She was last employed with Nestle for over 20 years.

Surviving is a son, Timothy N. Knuckles of Gaffney, 2 daughters, Shelia M. Knuckles and Jazmine B. Thompson of the home. One brother, Glen K. Knuckles (Shelia) of Pacolet, SC. Six aunts, Ruth Phillips, Bessie Proctor, Dorothy Dewberry, Shirley Jamison, Pernice Knuckles and Beverly Thompson all of Gaffney.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m., at Genesis Funeral Cremation & Chapel, 1705 Old Georgia Highway, Gaffney SC. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Private viewing for family will be Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Public viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.