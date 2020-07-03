1/1
Tanya Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tanya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney – Tanya Marie Knuckles Thompson, 45, of 109 Carver Street, transitioned peacefully on Friday, June 26 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney SC, she was the wife of James Bernard Thompson and the daughter of Bennie Thompson Knuckles and the late James William Phillips. She was last employed with Nestle for over 20 years.

Surviving is a son, Timothy N. Knuckles of Gaffney, 2 daughters, Shelia M. Knuckles and Jazmine B. Thompson of the home. One brother, Glen K. Knuckles (Shelia) of Pacolet, SC. Six aunts, Ruth Phillips, Bessie Proctor, Dorothy Dewberry, Shirley Jamison, Pernice Knuckles and Beverly Thompson all of Gaffney.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3 at 11 a.m., at Genesis Funeral Cremation & Chapel, 1705 Old Georgia Highway, Gaffney SC. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Private viewing for family will be Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Public viewing will be Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved