Tara Smith
Rock Hill, S.C. - Tara Coursey Smith, 56, of 123 Charlotte Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Cary, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Coursey and Sharon Marsh Coursey. She was a caregiver, a devout Christian who loved Jesus, and a member of Chesnee Wesleyan Church. She loved her family, especially her son and grandchildren, loved animals and volunteered at various thrift shops and missions.

Surviving are a son, Travis Smith (Beth) of Boiling Springs, SC; three brothers, Tim Coursey (Deidre) of Lexington, SC, Scott Coursey and Mark Coursey (Rhonda) both of Rock Hill; a sister, Clinta Carmichael of Greer; two grandchildren, Emily Smith and Ryleigh Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jordan Smith and a brother Clint Coursey.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Burgess and Mrs. Clinta Carmichael officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, online at miraclehill.org or mailed to P.O. Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
