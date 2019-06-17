Spartanburg, S.C. - Taylor Dean Owens, 25, of 489 Hammett Grove Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Logan Cooper Owens, son of Richard and Tina Owens and Rhonda and Rodney Henderson. Taylor was a graduate of Broome High School, was actively serving in the U.S. Air Force and a member of Love Springs Baptist Church. Taylor loved children, the guitar, singing, hunting, traveling, golf and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are a brother, Jason Richard Owens (Abby) of Spartanburg; a sister, Lisa Nicole Henderson of Inman; paternal grandmother, Carolyn B. Hayes (Ken) of Chesnee; maternal grandfather, Ronald Lee Taylor of Chesnee; maternal grandmother, Ella Mae Wright (Jesse) of Inman; paternal grandmother, Sandra D. Owens of Easley; a special cousin, Jessica Gowan (Mikey); a special friend, Blake Millwood; nieces, Hadleigh Owens, Alana Owens and Baylee Gowan; nephews, Carter Gowan and Brady Gowan. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Richard D. Owens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Love Springs Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, 107 Spring Hills Road, Cowpens,

SC 29330.

The family will be at the residence, 489 Hammett Grove Road, Spartanburg.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.