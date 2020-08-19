Pacolet, S.C. - Frederick Ted Crump, 80, of 570 Zion Church Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gastonia, NC, he was the husband of Elizabeth Jane Barton Crump for 59 years and son of the late John Donald Crump and Ovedia Haas Crump. He was the retired owner/operator of The Gun Shop in Gastonia, a Mason with Lodge #369, and a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was an expert in Civil War history, an officer in the Sons of Confederacy and organized two camps. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and loved building street rods.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jana Crump Carringer of Bessemer City, NC; two sons, Donald Eric Crump (Kimberly) of Lincolnton, NC and Guy Dean Crump of Landrum; four grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Crump, Zachary Taylor Crump, Savannah Nicole Crump and Camaryn A. Crump; a greatgrandchild, Raiden Bayne Crump. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Keenan Carringer.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday,

August 22, 2020 at Calloway Cemetery in Pineola, NC with Reverend Alan Peeler officiating. A memorial service will also be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, 2222 Union Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

