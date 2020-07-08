1/2
Ted Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Greenville, SC - Ted Houston Sanders, 83, passed away July 2, 2020 in Greenville, SC.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Archel D. Sanders and Biddie Barnette Ruppe. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended Brigham Young University. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Ted was the owner of Sanders Construction Company and built many housing developments and apartments in the Gaffney area. He loved music and played drums in the band, The Rockets, and was also an excellent dancer.

Ted is survived by his sons, Adam Sanders (Julie) of King George, VA, Michael Sanders (Jill) of Moore, SC, Brian Sanders (Angela) of Blacksburg, SC, and Ted Sanders II (Jenny) of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Shelby Lawhon (Lynn) of Anderson, SC, Jessica Phillips (J.V.) of Raleigh, NC, and Vicky Harris (Richard) of Irmo, SC; eleven grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Sanders, sisters; Joe Ann Price and Jackie Wylie, and brothers; Archel Sanders Jr. and Hartwell Sanders.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sanders family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved