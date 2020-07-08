Greenville, SC - Ted Houston Sanders, 83, passed away July 2, 2020 in Greenville, SC.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Archel D. Sanders and Biddie Barnette Ruppe. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended Brigham Young University. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Ted was the owner of Sanders Construction Company and built many housing developments and apartments in the Gaffney area. He loved music and played drums in the band, The Rockets, and was also an excellent dancer.

Ted is survived by his sons, Adam Sanders (Julie) of King George, VA, Michael Sanders (Jill) of Moore, SC, Brian Sanders (Angela) of Blacksburg, SC, and Ted Sanders II (Jenny) of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Shelby Lawhon (Lynn) of Anderson, SC, Jessica Phillips (J.V.) of Raleigh, NC, and Vicky Harris (Richard) of Irmo, SC; eleven grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Sanders, sisters; Joe Ann Price and Jackie Wylie, and brothers; Archel Sanders Jr. and Hartwell Sanders.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

