Gaffney, S.C. - Terrell "Terry" Lynn Burgess, 66, of 1811 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late James Cleveland Burgess and Frances Millwood Burgess. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed by
P & W Trucking and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. He was a Mason and Shriner and a S.C. National Guard member. He loved his family, fishing, especially deep sea fishing, and was an avid Clemson Tigers fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Melissa Ray and husband, Dale of Gaffney and Amanda Pearson of the home; two brothers, Carroll Burgess and wife, Betty and Mike Burgess and wife, Robin, both of Gaffney; a sister, Barbara Keenan and husband, Butch of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Lauren Pearson, Amber Ray, Taylor Pearson, Evan Pearson and Nicholas Ray; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gabriel, Liam, Cohen, Adelynn and Lydia.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019