Gaffney – Terrence Christopher Dixon age 31, of Gaffney, S.C., transitioned from this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A public viewing will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, July 10,2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.