Blacksburg - Terry Lee Endicott, 54, of 162 Childers Trail, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Durham, he was the husband of Barbara Childers and the son of the late Hillard Jeff Endicott and Bonnie Buckles Endicott. Mr. Endicott died from COVID-19 and he wanted everyone to take it seriously. No services are planned at the present time. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Endicott family.