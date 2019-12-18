|
Gaffney, S.C. - Terry Gene Martin, 68, of 398 Limestone Springs Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Theresa Petty Martin and son of the late Roy Ray Martin and Mary Louise Wilson Martin. He retired from Timken, was a U.S. Marines veteran, and a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of Deacon, Treasurer and Audio Technician. He loved his family, fishing and trips to the lake. He also loved music, especially playing the guitar and bass.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons, Terry Lee Martin, Nathan Allen Martin and wife, Lynn, Troy Anthony Martin, Jeremie Laine Martin and wife, Kimberly all of Gaffney and Christopher James Martin of the home; a sister, Kay Martin Brown and husband, Johnny of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Brittanny Martin Sisk and husband, Justin, Austin Martin, Cassie Martin, Destiny Martin, Bella Martin and Nevaeh Martin; a great-grandchild, Zilia Mae Sisk; a special friend whom he loved like a son, Michael Boyd of Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Martin and Steve Martin.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Powell officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pacolet Road Baptist Church, 1104 Pacolet Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence, 398 Limestone Springs Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.