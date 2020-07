Kings Mountain - Terry Gene Sellers, 61, of 436 Goforth Road, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Born in Kings Mountain, he was the son of Gene Milton Sellers and Thelma Louise Burton Sellers. A memorial service to celebrate Terry's life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Churchg. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sellers family.