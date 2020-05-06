|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Terry Lee Thomas, 69, of 3034 Old Georgia Highway, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Olin Pierce and Katherine Thomas. He was a truck driver, of the Baptist faith and loved yard sales.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Lee Thomas, Jr. of Taylorsville and Jerry Thomas (Donna) of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Nancy Denise Chitwood (James), Katie Sue Thomas, both of Gaffney and Linda Lambert (Chad) of Taylorsville; a brother, Steve Thomas (Debra) of Gaffney; a sister, Kathy Fowler (Ricky Sprouse) of Gaffney; special friends, Libby Lanning of Gaffney and Jeffery & Danielle Robertson of Gaffney; grandchildren, Angel White, Austin Thomas (Kaelyn), Triston Rains, Dillion Rains, Cassidy Lambert, Katlyn Thomas and Lexie Turner; a great-grandchild, Malachi Austin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Thomas and Edward Fowler and a grandson, Eddie Thomas.
No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 6, 2020