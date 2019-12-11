Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Hill Baptist Church

Tevyn Littlejohn

Tevyn Littlejohn Obituary

Tevyn Rhaheim Littlejohn, 27, of 1514 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, passed away December 8, in his home.

He was born in Gaffney and was a son of Bryon Bobo of Greenville and the late Cathy Littlejohn Little.

He was a Baptist, a 2010 graduate of Gaffney High School, and a former employee of Dollar Tree Distribution in Cowpens.

In addition to his father, he is survived by: stepmother, Mrs. Colleen Bobo, of Spartanburg; two sons, Xavier Littlejohn and Zy'Marion Littejohn; two daughters, McKenzie Sarratt and Mariah Littlejohn, of Gaffney; two brothers, Diajha Littlejohn and Bryson Bobo, of Spartanburg; sisters, Fannita Harris, Kaleisha Bobo, and Laquanda Bobo, all of Spartanburg.

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., in Indian Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Williamson and Rev. Debra Williamson. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery. He will be in state in the church Saturday at 10 a.m.

The family is at the home of Ms. Willette Littlejohn, 100 White Oak Drive; Apt. 31, and at the home of Mrs. Colleen Bobo, 142 Stribling Circle, Spartanburg.

The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019
