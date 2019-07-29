|
BLACKSBURG - Frank Thayer Addington, 68, of 150 Martin Hills Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Pacifica Skylnn in Spartanburg.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Karen Elliott Addington and the son of the late Charles Howard Addington, Sr. and Charlotte Pearle Thayer Addington. He was a graduate of Blacksburg High School and Spartanburg Technical College, loved motorcycles, was a car enthusiast and enjoyed building motorcycles. Mr. Addington was retired from Timken and a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a daughter, Amanda Danielle Addington of Gaffney; a brother, Charles Howard Addington, Jr. and wife, Rebecca Cudd Addington of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Madeline Thayer Parker and Olivia Martin Parker; a special uncle, Major Frank Thayer of Blacksburg.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with The Family officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 29, 2019