Gaffney, S.C. - Thelma Moss Perry, of 1102 Briarwood Lane, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of the late Harold Perry and daughter of the late Pierce Moss and Dora Northey Moss. She was a member of Kirby Church, retired from the Cherokee County School District and from Creative Framing.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Dean Perry (Darlyne) of Forest City, NC and Danny Perry (Kim) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Dr. Justin Perry (Lucy) of Boston, MA and Jason Perry (Stevie) of Cowpens, SC; two sisters, her twin sister, Selma Painter and Joyce Childers. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Martin and three brothersin law, Hoyle Painter, Alton Martin and Glenn Childers.

No services are scheduled at Thelma's request.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirby Church, 512 Chandler Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
